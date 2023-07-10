After-Hours Earnings Report for July 10, 2023 : WDFC, ETWO, SAR, CAMP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 14.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 38.36 vs. an industry ratio of -183.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ETWO is 26.38 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 71.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 7.71 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAMP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMP is 7.77 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.





