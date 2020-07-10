After-Hours Earnings Report for July 10, 2020 : SJR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/10/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2020. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SJR is 17.60 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.





