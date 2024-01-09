After-Hours Earnings Report for January 9, 2024 : WDFC, AZZ, ETWO, SGH, AEHR, SAR, CAMP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 1.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WDFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.42%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 46.63 vs. an industry ratio of 77.10.



AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 13.88 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ETWO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ETWO is 22.78 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 96.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SGH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 45.60 vs. an industry ratio of -22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AEHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is 22.69 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 37.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 6.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CAMP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMP is -0.66 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.





