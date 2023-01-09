After-Hours Earnings Report for January 9, 2023 : JEF, WDFC, ETWO, AZZ, ACCD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 58.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 11.59 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 18.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WDFC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.48%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 30.75 vs. an industry ratio of -22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 9.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -31.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 8.08 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Accolade, Inc. (ACCD)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 6.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -31.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACCD is -1.14 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





