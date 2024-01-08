After-Hours Earnings Report for January 8, 2024 : JEF, ACCD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/08/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 54.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters JEF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 37.18 vs. an industry ratio of -8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Accolade, Inc. (ACCD)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 17.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACCD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACCD is -7.14 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30.





