After-Hours Earnings Report for January 7, 2021 : MU, WDFC, FC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/07/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 23.80 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



WD-40 Company (WDFC) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 17.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 24 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 54.58 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Covey Company (FC) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 250.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 797.33 vs. an industry ratio of 73.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





