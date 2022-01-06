After-Hours Earnings Report for January 6, 2022 : DCT, WDFC, SLP, FC, KRUS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DCT is -710.75 vs. an industry ratio of -23.90.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 27.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 25 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 43.82 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -87.5%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 97.16 vs. an industry ratio of 67.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 76.17 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 77.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KRUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is -205.09 vs. an industry ratio of -93.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.