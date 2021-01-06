After-Hours Earnings Report for January 6, 2021 : RGP, LNDC, SAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/06/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 41.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RGP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 19.06 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.



Landec Corporation (LNDC) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 118.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNDC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -166.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LNDC is 110.40 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 22.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 9.12 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.