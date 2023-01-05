After-Hours Earnings Report for January 5, 2023 : DCT, FC, AEHR, KRUS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 133.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 36.69 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEHR Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is 43.67 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 23.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KRUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 320%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is -418.33 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70.





