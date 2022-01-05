After-Hours Earnings Report for January 5, 2022 : RGP, SAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/05/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RGP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 14.16 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 12.79 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.





