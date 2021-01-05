After-Hours Earnings Report for January 5, 2021 : SGH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/05/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. SGH reported earnings of $0.36 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 44.44%.SGH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -33.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 15.64 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





