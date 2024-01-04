After-Hours Earnings Report for January 4, 2024 : KRUS, FC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 47.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KRUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -31.25%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is 171.40 vs. an industry ratio of 37.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 40.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 23.46 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.





