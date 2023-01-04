After-Hours Earnings Report for January 4, 2023 : SLP, RGP, RELL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/04/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -22.22%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 59.10 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year RGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 10.36 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 3.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RELL is 16.08 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





