After-Hours Earnings Report for January 31, 2024 : QCOM, MET, AFL, CTVA, AVB, PTC, ALGN, MKL, FLEX, CHRW, QRVO, TTEK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/31/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 1.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 20.14 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 25.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 9.61 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 13.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 13.35 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 17.69 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.73. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 16.80 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PTC Inc. (PTC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 16.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PTC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PTC is 53.66 vs. an industry ratio of 34.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 39.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALGN is 38.99 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Markel Group Inc. (MKL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $23.58. This value represents a 9.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MKL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -21.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MKL is 18.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flex Ltd. (FLEX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 6.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLEX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLEX is 10.97 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 22.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHRW is 24.27 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 136.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QRVO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QRVO is 22.48 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30.



Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 0.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TTEK is 27.80 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





