After-Hours Earnings Report for January 31, 2023 : AMGN, AMD, SYK, CB, MDLZ, CP, EW, EA, IEX, SNAP, MTCH, WDC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.04. This value represents a 7.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 37.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AMD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 24.48 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 4.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 27.18 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.22. This value represents a 10.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 14.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. MDLZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 22.05 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 5.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 28.01 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 19.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 31.04 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 6.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 23.28 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEX Corporation (IEX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 27.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IEX is 28.80 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snap Inc. (SNAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 1100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAP is -17.33 vs. an industry ratio of -39.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 178.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTCH is 37.43 vs. an industry ratio of 46.40.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 117.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WDC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is -29.30 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.





