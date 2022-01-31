After-Hours Earnings Report for January 31, 2022 : NXPI, ARE, GGG, AGNC, CACC, KRC, WWD, AXTA, CRUS, FN, KMPR, PCH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/31/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 20.37 vs. an industry ratio of 45.90.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 6.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 24.43 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Graco Inc. (GGG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 4.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GGG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GGG is 29.52 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 5.05 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $14.75. This value represents a 37.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CACC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CACC is 10.23 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 1.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KRC is 16.68 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 26.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 28.20 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 46.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AXTA is 17.20 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 1.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRUS is 19.33 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fabrinet (FN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 35.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FN is 21.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kemper Corporation (KMPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 127.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KMPR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMPR is -32.42 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 59.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PCH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PCH is 8.59 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.





