After-Hours Earnings Report for January 30, 2024 : MSFT, GOOGL, GOOG, AMD, SYK, SBUX, MDLZ, CB, CP, EA, EQR, SWKS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 18.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 36.75 vs. an industry ratio of 34.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 52.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOOGL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 26.60 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 52.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 26.84 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 92.62 vs. an industry ratio of -27.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.27. This value represents a 9.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 30.21 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 22.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SBUX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 22.88 vs. an industry ratio of 41.90.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 6.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 23.30 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.07. This value represents a 25.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 12.55 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 2.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 28.10 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 7.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 26.20 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 6.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 15.78 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 27.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SWKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SWKS is 17.84 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.





