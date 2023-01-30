After-Hours Earnings Report for January 30, 2023 : NXPI, ARE, PFG, ELS, GGG, WHR, AGNC, WWD, HP, CADE, PCH, CFLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.28. This value represents a 17.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 14.03 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 8.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 19.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 17.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 14.34 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 25.84 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Graco Inc. (GGG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 3.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GGG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GGG is 25.85 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The household appliance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.43. This value represents a 44.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -19.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WHR is 8.01 vs. an industry ratio of 102.30.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 3.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 32.45 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil & gas drilling company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 280.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HP is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of -23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadence Bank (CADE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CADE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CADE is 8.96 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 67.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PCH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PCH is 9.87 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Confluent, Inc. (CFLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFLT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CFLT is -14.50 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10.





