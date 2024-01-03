After-Hours Earnings Report for January 3, 2024 : SLP, RGP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/03/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 67.73 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 78.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 18.89 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.





