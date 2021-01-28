After-Hours Earnings Report for January 28, 2021 : V, MDLZ, RMD, TEAM, SWKS, AJG, WDC, PFG, CE, FICO, EMN, JNPR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/28/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Visa Inc. (V) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 13.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 35.91 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 9.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 21.78 vs. an industry ratio of 51.70.



ResMed Inc. (RMD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 0.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 41.32 vs. an industry ratio of 54.50.



Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TEAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TEAM is 3621.67 vs. an industry ratio of -144.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 20.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SWKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SWKS is 23.76 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 32.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 24.48 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 10.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WDC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is 30.57 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 1.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 10.49 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Celanese Corporation (CE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 13.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CE is 16.44 vs. an industry ratio of -9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 13.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FICO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 89.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 63.73 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 7.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -17.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EMN is 16.86 vs. an industry ratio of 41.20.



Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JNPR is 26.53 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





