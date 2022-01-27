After-Hours Earnings Report for January 27, 2022 : AAPL, V, SYK, MDLZ, KLAC, CP, TEAM, RMD, AJG, CE, WDC, EMN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 27.44 vs. an industry ratio of 42.10.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 19.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 29.33 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 3.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 27.28 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 7.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 23.13 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.43. This value represents a 67.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 17.97 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 24.84 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TEAM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -111.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TEAM is 1831.63 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ResMed Inc. (RMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 4.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 37.14 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 5.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 28.16 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celanese Corporation (CE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.05. This value represents a 141.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CE is 8.70 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is 6.93 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 11.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EMN is 13.29 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





