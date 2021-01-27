After-Hours Earnings Report for January 27, 2021 : AAPL, TSLA, FB, NOW, SYK, LRCX, CCI, EW, CP, LVS, AMP, TER

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/27/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 12.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 35.26 vs. an industry ratio of -18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 472.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSLA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 817.68 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $3.24. This value represents a 26.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FB is 29.85 vs. an industry ratio of -55.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 53.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 114.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 479.69 vs. an industry ratio of 33.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 2.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 33.19 vs. an industry ratio of 58.30.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.64. This value represents a 40.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LRCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 24.45 vs. an industry ratio of 28.20.



Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 14.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 28.38 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 8.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 45.79 vs. an industry ratio of 38.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.88. This value represents a 7.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 24.95 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 134.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LVS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is -25.45 vs. an industry ratio of -10.60.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.44. This value represents a 5.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 15.04 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TER is 30.76 vs. an industry ratio of 45.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.