After-Hours Earnings Report for January 26, 2023 : V, INTC, KLAC, AJG, LHX, RMD, WY, WRB, EMN, KNX, OLN, SSB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 11.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 27.10 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 81.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -57.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 15.15 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.08. This value represents a 26.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 16.91 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 53.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 25.50 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.21. This value represents a 2.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LHX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 15.37 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ResMed Inc. (RMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 8.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 35.89 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 63.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WY is 11.10 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 4.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 16.61 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 30.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EMN is 11.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 29.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KNX is 11.12 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Olin Corporation (OLN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 41.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OLN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OLN is 6.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



SouthState Corporation (SSB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 29.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SSB is 10.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





