After-Hours Earnings Report for January 26, 2022 : TSLA, INTC, NOW, LRCX, CCI, EW, VRTX, XLNX, LVS, AMP, TER, URI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 200.52 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 40.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 9.66 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 55.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 356.17 vs. an industry ratio of 42.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $8.45. This value represents a 40.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 17.10 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 30.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 27.69 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 48.45 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 31.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 19.58 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 34.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XLNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XLNX is 42.23 vs. an industry ratio of 42.30.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 37.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is -35.90 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.77. This value represents a 27.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 13.39 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teradyne, Inc. (TER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 16.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TER is 23.48 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.91. This value represents a 37.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters URI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 14.23 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.