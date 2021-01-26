After-Hours Earnings Report for January 26, 2021 : MSFT, TXN, SBUX, AMD, CNI, COF, MXIM, VAR, BXP, CHRW, FFIV, WRB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/26/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 8.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 34.11 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 19.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 31.38 vs. an industry ratio of 145.00.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 30.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBUX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 36.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 51.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 93.20 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 13.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 26.21 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 14.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 31.55 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 19.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MXIM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MXIM is 32.78 vs. an industry ratio of 70.00.



Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 10.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VAR is 34.31 vs. an industry ratio of 35.30.



Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 14.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BXP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BXP is 14.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 28.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CHRW is 27.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 9.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFIV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 28.95 vs. an industry ratio of -166.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 30.30 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





