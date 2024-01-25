After-Hours Earnings Report for January 25, 2024 : V, INTC, TMUS, KLAC, AJG, COF, LHX, FICO, WY, WDC, WAL, SSB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 6.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 27.47 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 170.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 181.81 vs. an industry ratio of 39.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 61.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 22.78 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.88. This value represents a 20.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 27.52 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 18.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 27.32 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 11.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 10.26 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 1.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LHX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 16.54 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.76. This value represents a 12.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 63.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WY is 33.13 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.30. This value represents a 88.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WDC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -97.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is -19.47 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 27.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 8.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



SouthState Corporation (SSB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 18.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SSB is 12.27 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.