After-Hours Earnings Report for January 25, 2023 : TSLA, IBM, NOW, CSX, LRCX, CCI, LVS, AMP, URI, RJF, STLD, TER

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/25/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 44.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSLA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 40.76 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.61. This value represents a 7.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 15.46 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 106.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 251.94 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 11.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 16.77 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $9.95. This value represents a 16.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LRCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 14.11 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 0.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 20.67 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 54.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is -46.61 vs. an industry ratio of -14.10.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $6.35. This value represents a 3.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 13.90 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $10.12. This value represents a 36.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year URI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 12.06 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 4.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RJF is 12.46 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.60. This value represents a 37.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 4.92 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



Teradyne, Inc. (TER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 45.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TER is 25.25 vs. an industry ratio of 42.60.





