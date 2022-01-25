After-Hours Earnings Report for January 25, 2022 : MSFT, TXN, CNI, COF, BXP, FFIV, RNR, CADE, UMBF, SLGN, NAVI, LOB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 12.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 32.43 vs. an industry ratio of 61.80.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 22.46 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 26.61 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $5.14. This value represents a 2.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 5.53 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 10.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -14.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BXP is 17.62 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 19.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FFIV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 27.02 vs. an industry ratio of -6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.71. This value represents a 333.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RNR is 122.53 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadence Bank (CADE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 13.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CADE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CADE is 11.85 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 42.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UMBF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UMBF is 13.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 21.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SLGN is 12.33 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Navient Corporation (NAVI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 3.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NAVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NAVI is 4.10 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 5.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LOB is 17.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





