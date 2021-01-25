After-Hours Earnings Report for January 25, 2021 : BRO, GGG, ELS, AGNC, STLD, CR, HXL, BXS, JJSF, FUL, WSFS, SFBS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/25/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 28.96 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Graco Inc. (GGG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GGG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GGG is 40.99 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 29.16 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 12.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 6.21 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 38.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 14.55 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crane Co. (CR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 31.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CR is 20.47 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 120.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HXL is 193.36 vs. an industry ratio of 38.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 1.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BXS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BXS is 13.50 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 84.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JJSF is 60.75 vs. an industry ratio of 61.20.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 19.97 vs. an industry ratio of -11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WSFS is 27.87 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 7.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SFBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.54%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 14.36 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.





