After-Hours Earnings Report for January 24, 2024 : TSLA, IBM, NOW, LRCX, CSX, CCI, AMP, URI, LVS, RMD, RJF, WRB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/24/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 43.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 80.13 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.78. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 18.31 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 184.66 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $7.06. This value represents a 34.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 29.99 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 10.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSX has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 19.07 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 8.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 15.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.67. This value represents a 10.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 13.21 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $10.85. This value represents a 11.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 14.31 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 431.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LVS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -90%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is 25.66 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ResMed Inc. (RMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 9.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 23.81 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 1.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RJF is 12.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 16.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 15.90 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.