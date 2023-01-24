After-Hours Earnings Report for January 24, 2023 : MSFT, TXN, ISRG, CNI, COF, FFIV, SLGN, UMBF, NAVI, WSBC, AGYS, TRMK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 8.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MSFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 25.56 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 13.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 19.30 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 0.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ISRG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 67.90 vs. an industry ratio of 41.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 14.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 22.28 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.81. This value represents a 29.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters COF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -16.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 5.74 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 25.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFIV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 18.33 vs. an industry ratio of -38.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 2.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLGN is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 25.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UMBF is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Navient Corporation (NAVI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 290.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NAVI is 5.22 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 1.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WSBC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WSBC is 11.92 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 26.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AGYS is 111.41 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trustmark Corporation (TRMK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 95.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRMK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMK is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





