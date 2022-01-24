After-Hours Earnings Report for January 24, 2022 : IBM, BRO, ELS, LOGI, STLD, ZION, CR, SSB, SFBS, IBTX, WSFS, CUBI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.39. This value represents a 63.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 12.95 vs. an industry ratio of -73.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 29.23 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 7.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 30.78 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 47.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.26%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 18.62 vs. an industry ratio of 138.10.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.73. This value represents a 490.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 3.19 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 19.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZION has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 9.08 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Crane Co. (CR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CR is 15.51 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SouthState Corporation (SSB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SSB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SSB is 11.20 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 4.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFBS has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 21.79 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 6.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IBTX is 14.40 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 35.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WSFS is 9.76 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 78.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CUBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CUBI is 6.16 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.