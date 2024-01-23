After-Hours Earnings Report for January 23, 2024 : NFLX, TXN, ISRG, CNI, BKR, STLD, EWBC, LRN, NBTB, RNST, TFIN, WSBC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 1733.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -74.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 40.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 31.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TXN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 25.01 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 29.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ISRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 83.14 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 6.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 23.32 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 23.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 19.73 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 39.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters STLD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 7.74 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 20.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EWBC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EWBC is 8.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Stride, Inc. (LRN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 12.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 128.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LRN is 15.52 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 13.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NBTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NBTB is 12.43 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Renasant Corporation (RNST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 28.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RNST has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RNST is 10.88 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 38.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TFIN is 47.76 vs. an industry ratio of -8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 32.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WSBC is 11.88 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.





