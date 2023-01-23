After-Hours Earnings Report for January 23, 2023 : BRO, LOGI, ZION, CR, FNB, SFBS, UMPQ, IBTX, NBTB, EFSC, HOPE, TRST

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/23/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 27.55 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 24.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 18.31 vs. an industry ratio of -14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 23.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ZION had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 9.19 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Crane Holdings, Co. (CR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 51.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CR is 14.15 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 36.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 9.51 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 20.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 15.81 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 26.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UMPQ is 9.47 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 0.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IBTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.48%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBTX is 11.91 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NBTB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NBTB is 11.70 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 2.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EFSC is 9.58 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOPE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HOPE is 7.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 16.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRST is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.