After-Hours Earnings Report for January 22, 2024 : BRO, LOGI, UAL, AGNC, ZION, AGYS, IBTX, EFSC, GSBC, CFB, TRST, SMBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 6.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 27.11 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.89%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 31.98 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 34.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 4.01 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 33.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 3.88 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 45.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 12/29/2023 short interest update, increased 137.60% from previous report on 12/15/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 9.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 11.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AGYS is 118.34 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 46.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBTX is 15.39 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 24.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EFSC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EFSC is 8.45 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 38.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GSBC is 9.97 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CFB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CFB is 9.27 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRST is 9.04 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 43.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SMBK had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SMBK is 11.19 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.