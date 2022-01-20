After-Hours Earnings Report for January 20, 2022 : NFLX, ISRG, CSX, SIVB, PPG, PBCT, OZK, INDB, ASB, TCBI, TBK, BANR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 31.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 48.21 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 1.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ISRG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 65.95 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 17.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 22.74 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SVB Financial Group (SIVB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $6.29. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIVB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SIVB is 19.90 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 25.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 24.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 11.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PBCT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PBCT is 14.33 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 5.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OZK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 11.45 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 1.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 17.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ASB is 11.55 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 20.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TCBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -32.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TCBI is 14.58 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 18.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TBK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TBK is 24.89 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Banner Corporation (BANR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BANR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BANR is 11.65 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.





