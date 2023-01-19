After-Hours Earnings Report for January 19, 2023 : NFLX, PPG, SIVB, CNXC, OZK, INDB, BANR, SRCE, AMTB, KARO, MCB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 65.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NFLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 31.62 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 9.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 21.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SVB Financial Group (SIVB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.26. This value represents a 19.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SIVB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SIVB is 9.70 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 9.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 13.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OZK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 8.88 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INDB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 13.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Banner Corporation (BANR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BANR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BANR is 10.83 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



1st Source Corporation (SRCE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 16.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SRCE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SRCE is 10.53 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 34.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMTB is 11.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Karooooo Ltd. (KARO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KARO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -23.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KARO is 20.82 vs. an industry ratio of -36.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 33.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCB is 7.16 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.





