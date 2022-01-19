After-Hours Earnings Report for January 19, 2022 : KMI, DFS, UAL, AA, PACW, WTFC, UMPQ, FNB, FUL, COLB, EGBN, PFBC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 13.51 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $3.61. This value represents a 39.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 7.01 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.23. This value represents a 68.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is -3.14 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 684.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 9.59 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 3.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PACW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PACW is 9.96 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 4.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WTFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 13.51 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 35.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UMPQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UMPQ is 10.76 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 11.33 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year FUL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 21.90 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 31.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COLB is 12.91 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 3.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EGBN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EGBN is 11.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Preferred Bank (PFBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 22.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PFBC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PFBC is 12.70 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.





