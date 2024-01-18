After-Hours Earnings Report for January 18, 2024 : PPG, JBHT, OZK, FNB, INDB, BANR, OCFC, MCB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/18/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 22.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 18.70 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 9.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 26.52 vs. an industry ratio of 47.80.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 8.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 7.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 20.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 8.42 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 26.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 11.22 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Banner Corporation (BANR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 22.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BANR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BANR is 8.46 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 35.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OCFC is 9.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 38.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -22.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCB is 6.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.