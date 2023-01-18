After-Hours Earnings Report for January 18, 2023 : KMI, DFS, FHN, AA, WTFC, FUL, TCBI, EGBN, PFBC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $3.58. This value represents a 1.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DFS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 6.86 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FHN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 15.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.85. This value represents a 134.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -466.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 11.85 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 64.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WTFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 10.28 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 13.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FUL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 17.33 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 17.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TCBI is 19.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 10.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EGBN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EGBN is 9.30 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Preferred Bank (PFBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 42.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PFBC is 8.45 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.





