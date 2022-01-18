After-Hours Earnings Report for January 18, 2022 : JBHT, CNXC, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, UCBI, FULT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 38.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBHT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 29.46 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 26.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNXC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 17.84 vs. an industry ratio of 163.70.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 1.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNFP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 16.70 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 18.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 22.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 40.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 10.20 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 4.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UCBI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UCBI is 12.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 23.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FULT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 11.58 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.





