After-Hours Earnings Report for January 17, 2024 : KMI, DFS, WTFC, SNV, AA, FUL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/17/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 16.20 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 33.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 8.97 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 9.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WTFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 9.22 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 30.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNV is 8.32 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.99. This value represents a 41.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is -10.97 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 24.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 20.48 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.