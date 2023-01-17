After-Hours Earnings Report for January 17, 2023 : UAL, IBKR, PNFP, HWC, UCBI, FULT, PRGS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 229.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 24.48 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 39.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 19.70 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 22.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PNFP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 10.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 7.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 8.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 29.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UCBI is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 35.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FULT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 9.46 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.66%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 15.54 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.





