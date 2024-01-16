After-Hours Earnings Report for January 16, 2024 : IBKR, PNFP, HWC, FULT, PRGS, CVGW

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 18.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 15.31 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 8.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PNFP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 12.14 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 34.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 19.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.15%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 15.43 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.



Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 833.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVGW is 46.48 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.