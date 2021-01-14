After-Hours Earnings Report for January 14, 2021 : PRGS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/14/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 2.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 18.62 vs. an industry ratio of 37.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.