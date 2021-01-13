After-Hours Earnings Report for January 13, 2021 : WIT, VOLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/13/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Wipro Limited (WIT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. WIT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WIT is 27.17 vs. an industry ratio of 72.60.



Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. VOLT reported earnings of $0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -75.00%.VOLT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -69.23%.

