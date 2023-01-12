After-Hours Earnings Report for January 12, 2023 : RFIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. RFIL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 16.44 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





