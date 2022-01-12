After-Hours Earnings Report for January 12, 2022 : KBH, BBCP, VOLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 58.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KBH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 7.08 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 280.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BBCP is 49.47 vs. an industry ratio of 49.60.



Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. VOLT reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -36.36%. In the past year VOLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%.

