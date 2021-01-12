After-Hours Earnings Report for January 12, 2021 : KBH, BBCP, EXFO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/12/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



KB Home (KBH) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 33.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 11.66 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BBCP is -417.00 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.



EXFO Inc (EXFO) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EXFO is 16.45 vs. an industry ratio of -9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





