After-Hours Earnings Report for January 11, 2024 : BBCP

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBCP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBCP is 14.42 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





